Indonesia calls off the search for Lion Air crash victims

The remains of 14 additional people are discovered, raising the death toll in the Camp Fire, officials say [Breaking news update, published at 9:28 p.m. ET]

Dad sings to daughter as they drive through flames Joe Allen, a California resident, sang and consoled his daughter as they fled their home that was threatened by flames.

What California's wildfires look like from space This week countless photographs have offered close-up depictions of the destruction caused by California wildfires. Now, with the help of its satellites, NASA has released pictures giving a different perspective.

Terrifying video shows family flee wildfire "Heavenly Father, please help us. Please help us to be safe. I am thankful for Jeremy and his willingness to be brave," Brynn Parrott Chatfield said in a video while evacuating her hometown of Paradise, California, on Thursday.

Why the wildfires are spreading so quickly The three wildfires currently burning in California are moving across land with a terrifying speed.

In pictures: Wildfires tear across California A series of fast-moving wildfires are racing up and down California, destroying thousands of structures and forcing residents to evacuate.

How to help those affected Three massive wildfires are burning across the state of California.

