Posted on by

Indonesia calls off the search for Lion Air crash victims

Indonesia calls off the search for Lion Air crash victims

“Since yesterday afternoon until today we have not found any more victims and therefore I declare the search and rescue operation is over,” Muhammad Syaugi, head of the search and rescue agency, told reporters Saturday. Lion Air has begun paying $102,058 compensation money for each passenger to the grieving families. Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee has retrieved one of the black boxes — the flight data recorder — and is still hunting for the cockpit voice recorder, which recorded the last conversation between the pilot and co-pilot before the crash.

…read more

Source:: Yahoo

      