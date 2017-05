Politicians knock Trump for not making a forceful case for human rights during Saudi Arabia address Politicians from both parties knocked President Donald Trump on Sunday for not making a forceful case for human rights during a speech in Saudi Arabia.

Trump's new tune on Islam unconvincing, experts in Mideast say President Donald Trump's speech Sunday will likely be met with skepticism and frustration in the Muslim world, according to experts in the Middle East who said his sudden shift in tone on Islam was unconvincing.

On Islam, Trump is consistently inconsistent Before President Donald Trump delivered his much-anticipated speech in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, much of the media focused on one phrase: radical Islamic terrorism.

Bergen: The real reason Saudis rolled out the red carpet Imagine Houston run by an efficient version of the Taliban, and you get an approximation of what it is like to live in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

Did President Trump bow or bend? President Donald Trump was criticized as a hypocrite for seemingly bowing before the Saudi King, an act for which he had criticized then-President Barack Obama for doing back in 2012.

Roger Stone: This makes me want to puke As President Donald Trump celebrated what he called a "tremendous" first day in Saudi Arabia, his onetime campaign adviser and longtime confidante Roger Stone expressed nothing but aversion for the Gulf nation and parts of the President's trip.

Comey's dad: Trump was 'scared to death' The father of former FBI Director James Comey says his son was fired because President Donald Trump was "scared to death of him."

Melania Trump gets rave reviews in Saudi press First lady Melania Trump's fashion choices got rave reviews in local Saudi Arabian press Sunday, despite forgoing the customary headscarf.