In southern Poland, archaeologists discover WW2 plane wreck

Trump captured on tape demanding firing of ambassador to Ukraine, attorney says President Donald Trump was captured on tape at a 2018 dinner with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman demanding the firing of Marie Yovanovitch, who was then the US ambassador to Ukraine, according to an attorney for Parnas.

What happened when Democrats played a clip of Graham in 1999 Impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler (D) plays a clip of Lindsey Graham (R-SC) from 1999 during the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Opinion: Adam Schiff is the one helping Vladimir Putin destabilize US democracy On the floor of the US Senate, in full view of the American people, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff finished what Russian President Vladimir Putin started.

'It's all going to come out': Ex-prosecutor on evidence Democrats are pursuing Former federal prosecutor Anne Milgram takes impeachment questions as Democrats wrap up their case against President Donald Trump. Watch "Full Circle" live weeknights at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Opinion: Trump's lawyers poised to demolish Democrats' case A clear constitutional showdown is unfolding in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. House managers continue to curate a narrative in support of their articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. And despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desire for impeachment to be "overwhelming and bipartisan," the Senate trial continues to […]

Analysis: 1 in 3 Republicans think Trump did something illegal. But ... One in three Republican voters (32%) in a new Pew national poll say that Donald Trump "probably" or "definitely" did something illegal either while running for president or during his first three years in office.

Opinion: At March for Life, Trump shows he gets power of abortion issue On Friday, Donald Trump became the first President to speak in person at the March for Life in Washington. This is a really big deal.