The President's failure to uncork unequivocal criticism of Putin raises fears he's been compromised by Russia President Donald Trump is finally in full-scale cleanup mode after his summit debacle with President Vladimir Putin -- but the credibility of his new critique of Russian election interference is being undermined by his unrepentant and conflicting statements since he got home from Helsinki.

White House is considering 'absurd' Russian request The White House said on Wednesday it is entertaining a proposal raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin to interrogate Americans in exchange for assistance in the ongoing US investigation into election interference.

Anderson Cooper imitates Trump's 'no' moment CNN's Anderson Cooper breaks down President Trump's claims that he was "very strong" on Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit behind closed doors in Helsinki, Finland.

Jeffrey Toobin blasts Trump's 'pathetic' interview Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein comments on President Donald Trump's CBS interview in which he once again denied any Russian collusion in the 2016 US presidential election.

Opinion: Confronted with Putin's lies, Trump flinches again Like a boy forced to say "I'm sorry" when he doesn't mean it, President Donald Trump has been sullenly trying to fix the problem he caused in Helsinki, Finland when he embraced Vladimir Putin and disrespected America's intelligence agencies and allies. Most recently he told CBS news anchor Jeffrey Glor he used his one-one-one meeting […]

Watch Sarah Sanders defend what Trump said The White House denied that President Trump doesn't believe Russia is targeting the United States. Press secretary Sarah Sanders, who said she spoke with Trump about his answer earlier during a Cabinet meeting, said the President was declining to answer shouted questions when he said "no" to a question about Russia's current efforts.

Allies are discounting Trump-Putin summit as 'meaningless,' US officials say Despite President Trump's deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their post-summit press conference in Helsinki on Monday, several senior administration officials say the State Department is not getting bombarded with concerns from US allies because they have concluded that Trump and Putin did not make any firm agreements.

