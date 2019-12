Pelosi: Trump 'an ongoing threat to our national security' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rebuked President Donald Trump during the debate on the articles of impeachment.

Analysis: Impeachment is helping Trump Some time later today -- maybe MUCH later today -- the House will vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- both tied to his actions around a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky.

Only three Democrats have signaled they will break ranks The House of Representatives will take two historic votes on articles of impeachment Wednesday that are expected to make Donald Trump the third president in American history to be impeached.

Opinion: The one question to ask yourself about impeachment Impeachment is serious, rare and confusing. Only two Presidents in the history of our republic have been impeached. President Donald Trump will likely be the third. There are deep partisan divides, conflicting talking points and an inability to agree on basic facts. And Ukraine being at the center of this scandal understandably confuses people who […]

Analysis: How 'Merry Impeachmas' became a thing Christmas isn't for another week, but political Washington -- especially on the liberal side -- spent much of Wednesday celebrating a holiday of its own: "Impeachmas."

Watchdog: No evidence of Trump Tower surveillance, despite Trump's claims Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz said Wednesday that his team did not find any evidence that Trump Tower was under government surveillance, after conducting an exhaustive review of FBI surveillance during the Russia investigation.

As impeachment looms, Trump angry tweets and visits holiday parties • How this impeachment stacks up, in 4 charts • Analysis: 30 blistering lines from Trump's letter to Nancy Pelosi