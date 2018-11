The former Democratic candidate acknowledges Brian Kemp is the legal victor, but she thinks there was deliberate interference in the election Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Sunday that while her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, was the legal victor of the state governor's race, she would not call him the legitimate winner.

All eyes on Bill Nelson as Florida recount nears subdued end As Florida's recount comes to a conclusion Sunday, pressure is firmly on Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

Andrew Gillum responds to Trump's 'thief' comment Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum fired back at President Donald Trump following an appearance on Fox News where Trump called Gillum a "stone-cold thief" without providing an explanation.

CNN projects: CA Democrat defeats longtime GOP representative Democrat Harley Rouda has defeated California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher with a current lead of about 17,000 votes, securing another seat for the new Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives, CNN projects.

Democrat Gil Cisneros wins closely watched CA House race California Democrat Gil Cisneros has defeated Republican Young Kim in a closely watched House race, adding yet another blue seat to the party's new House majority.

CNN projects: Levin defeats Harkey in CA California Democrat Mike Levin defeated Republican Diane Harkey by nearly 28,000 votes in a hotly contested race for a vacant US House seat, securing another blue vote for the new Democratically controlled House, CNN projects.

Democrats see an opening in Mississippi Senate runoff To have a shot at another stunner in a Senate race in the Deep South, Democrats knew their candidate, Mike Espy, needed something dramatic to shift the landscape.

At least 1,300 missing after deadliest fire in CA history •How authorities search for the missing •See Paradise before and after the Camp Fire •A town literally scorched off the map •Her uncle may be dead. No one knows for sure •Trump: US should rake leaves like Finland •Opinion: The apocalypse keeps getting worse