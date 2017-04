President tells leaders of Canada, Mexico he plans to try to renegotiate trade deal President Donald Trump told the leaders of Canada and Mexico Wednesday he was not immediately planning to end the North American Free Trade Agreement, a pact which he railed against as a candidate and as recently as last week declared was harmful to US workers.

Zakaria on NAFTA: Trump's decision is stunning President Trump agreed to not terminate NAFTA at this time after speaking with the President of Mexico and the Prime Minister of Canada. CNN's Fareed Zakaria reports.

What exactly is it? NAFTA explained President Trump has called NAFTA "the single worst trade deal ever approved in this country." What exactly is it?

Border mystery: Where are the immigrants? Is the federal crackdown on illegal immigration having a deterrent effect? Or are we suddenly experiencing a calm before the storm?

Nuclear tests will 'never stop,' North Korean official says A North Korean government official in a rare interview promised his country's nuclear tests would "never stop" as long as the US continued what they viewed as "acts of aggression."

Republicans offer plan to keep government open through May 5 The battle over a government shutdown appears to be mostly over for now, with the push for border wall funding sidelined and Democrats saying President Donald Trump's administration will continue paying for subsidies for low-income Americans as part of Obamacare.

GOP aide: Trump's proposal 'not even close' to tax reform Despite a positive public front, congressional Republicans are quietly voicing frustration that President Donald Trump's big tax announcement Wednesday contains all cuts and no real reform, lacking the crucial components of a way to pay for the plan as well as sufficient congressional involvement.

Poll: Trump least popular new pres. As the 100-day mark of Donald Trump's presidency approaches, a new CNN/ORC poll finds the President reaches this milestone holding on to the lowest approval rating of any newly-elected president at this stage, amid sharp partisan divides and a failure to capitalize on post-election strengths.

Outrage at host's Ivanka remark Fox News host Jesse Watters is receiving backlash for a comment he made about the way Ivanka Trump was holding her microphone.