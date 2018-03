Trump: We have largest trade deficit in world President Trump announces new tariffs against China.

CNN Key Races: A new opportunity for Democrats in Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Ryan Costello's weekend announcement that he won't seek re-election in Pennsylvania makes the 6th District seat in the Philadelphia suburbs look like even more favorable ground for Democrats.

What you need to know right now about the midterm elections The 2018 midterm season is upon us and the storyline in the House and Senate will be the balance of power and whether Republians can hold their majorities in both chambers. The momentum is tipping toward Democrats big time, particularly in House races, according to the latest CNN reporting. But Democrats are defending more than […]

Trump signs spending bill despite veto threat President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government open through September, after threatening to veto. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Opinion: The Republican President who really made America great The Trump presidency is a study in chaos: improvisational, reactive, and unpredictable. Policy priorities change daily, and so, it seems, does the personnel. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn are just the most recent of some two dozen senior officials who have been kicked to the curb after brief stints […]

Trump bars most transgender people from the military The White House on Friday announced a policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in the US military.

Sources: Zinke tells employees diversity isn't important Several employees at the Interior Department have told CNN that Secretary Ryan Zinke repeatedly says that he won't focus on diversity, an apparent talking point that has upset many people within the agency.

Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation Porn star Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit for defamation on Monday against President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.