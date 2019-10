Analysis: Trump seeks to head off Republican fury Donald Trump is under severe pressure after a disastrous run which saw his impeachment defense shredded by current and ex-officials and, most stunningly, by his own acting White House chief of staff.

SE Cupp: Don't be surprised if this is what undoes Trump SE Cupp says President Donald Trump's Syria policy is one of the only issues that has prompted swift criticism from the Republican party, and argues it may be the one issue that could put his presidency in danger.

Lindsey Graham does not rule out Trump impeachment In another sign of the dangerous predicament facing President Donald Trump, his longtime ally Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said in an interview that aired Sunday night that he could not rule out the possibility of impeachment if new evidence emerges.

What it would take for Graham to consider impeachment Sen. Lindsey Graham told "Axios on HBO" in a taped interview that he was open-minded to supporting impeachment if there was evidence that Trump committed a crime or engaged in a quid pro quo outside of the phone call with the Ukrainian President.

White House staff rally around Mulvaney amid rising frustration Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney earned a show of support from his colleagues on Monday after facing days of withering criticism over his fraught attempts to walk back last week's stunning admission to a quid pro quo involving security aid to Ukraine.

Analysis: What's behind Mulvaney's quid pro quo explanation Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is flailing these days as he tries to appease his boss -- and keep his job -- with a series of less-than-impressive TV interviews.

