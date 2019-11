GOP lawmakers hope Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison will poke holes in the case for impeachment Read opening statements: Williams, Vindman, Volker, Morrison

Ex-envoy testifies he was 'surprised' by additional attempts to get Ukraine President to announce Biden probe Former US special envoy Kurt Volker told lawmakers Tuesday that he was "surprised" to learn there had been additional conversations about the Ukrainian President announcing an investigation into the President Donald Trump's political rivals.

Watch Vindman correct Nunes during impeachment hearing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman corrected Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and asked him to call him by his military title during an impeachment hearing.

Republicans question loyalty of Purple Heart recipient Republicans repeatedly tried to attack the credibility of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide, during a contentious impeachment hearing.

Analysis: The big moments from today's impeachment hearings On Tuesday, the House's ongoing impeachment investigation held its third day of public hearings -- featuring National Security Council Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff.

Vindman has reached out to Army about his family's safety Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council official testifying publicly as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, has reached out to the US Army about the security of his family as he comes under repeated attack by Trump and his allies.

