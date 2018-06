Trump's executive order does nothing to reunite 2,300 migrant children forcibly separated from their families After days of backlash over children getting separated from their parents on the southern border, President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to detain families together as they attempt to enter the United States illegally.

House immigration reform bills likely headed for failure The House will vote on two broad immigration proposals Thursday, but barring some major shift in momentum, both of those proposals are headed toward failure.

Analysis: Trump's reversal creates its own chaos President Donald Trump's biggest reversal is sparking fresh political and legal chaos -- and new accusations of inhumanity toward undocumented migrant children split from their parents at the southern border.

Here are the distant states where migrant children are being sent Hundreds of migrant children forcibly separated from their parents were transferred thousands of miles away from the border and some already have been placed in foster care, officials said.

Navarro mocks fellow conservative over Trump reversal Political commentator Ana Navarro tears into former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes over President Trump's reversal on separating families at the US-Mexico border.

Opinion: America's shredded moral authority Those who have served overseas representing the United States know the awesome power of the nation's brand. Our reputation as a country dedicated to freedom and justice precedes all who are honored to identify themselves as American officials.