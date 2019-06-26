Images of drowned Salvadoran migrant and 2-year-old child stir outrage

Shocking images of a drowned Salvadoran migrant and his two-year-old daughter who died while trying to cross the Rio Grande river from Mexico to the United States have sparked outrage, underscoring the dangers faced by asylum-seekers. Twenty-five-year-old Oscar Martinez Ramirez fled El Salvador with his 21-year-old wife and their daughter and decided to make the risky crossing from Mexico to the US on Sunday afternoon, according to a Mexican court report seen by AFP. A series of haunting photographs showing the young father and child lying face-down in water have stirred anger in El Salvador and Mexico, where the government had faced sharp criticism for its treatment of migrants.
Source:: Yahoo