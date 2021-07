The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday over the northern Florida Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center Tracking Elsa | In Elsa's path? Bookmark CNN's lite site

Hurricane season is forecast to be above average. So are the hurricane forecasts During the record 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, something happened that many people overlooked -- hurricane forecasts improved. And that saved lives.

Meteorologist explains why Elsa may be 'rare' hurricane Elsa strengthened to a hurricane and is expected to make landfall over the northern Florida Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN's Tom Sater reports.

Ron Johnson mouths to GOP luncheon that climate change is 'bullsh*t' • Hundreds died in the West's heat wave last week. Now another one is gearing up. • Dragonflies are losing their wing color because of climate change, study shows

First time images show up-close site of collapsed building • What we know about the collapse victims • Death toll rises to 36 at condo collapse site

Firework accident that killed NHL goaltender was at coach's house, team says Matiss Kivlenieks, a goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, died Sunday night after a fireworks accident at the home of the team's goaltending coach, a spokesperson for the organization said Tuesday.

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney has submitted petition to resign • Opinon: Spears' lack of autonomy is chilling • Iggy Azalea accused of 'Blackfishing' with darker-looking skin in latest music video

Opinion: Spears' lack of autonomy is chilling Late last month, Britney Spears told a judge she was "traumatized" and "angry" because she can't make key decisions about her life and asked for a court-established conservatorship to be abolished.