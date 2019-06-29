‘I didn’t want them to go’: Mother remembers father and daughter who drowned in Rio Grande

Rosa Ramírez pleaded with her son, urging him not to leave El Salvador and head north with his wife and young daughter. The risks were simply too high.He saw no other choice. Their neighbourhood was controlled by a gang that enriched itself through drug-dealing, extortion and violence.But most pressing of all, Ms Ramírez said, they could barely make ends meet on their jobs at fast-food restaurants, and had pinned their hopes on making it to the United States.They never did.Last Sunday, after weeks on the road, Ms Ramírez’s son, Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, 25, and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, drowned while trying to cross from Mexico into Texas.Their fate, captured in a searing photograph of father and daughter lying face down in the muddy waters of the Rio Grande, her arm limply wrapped around him, has quickly become a focal point in the debate over the stream of migrants pushing towards the US border – and President Donald Trump’s determination to stop it.Critics of the president have taken up the case of the Martínez family, with Senator Chuck Schumer of New York calling the president’s policies “a whirlwind of incompetence, leading to pictures like this”.Mr Trump and his supporters, in turn, have accused Democrats of an inaction that has worsened the crisis, with Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky criticising them as being “uncooperative and uninterested in anything except political posturing”.But for many residents here in Mr Martínez’s hometown, San Martín, the heated political battle in Washington has barely registered, and President Trump’s repeated efforts to block migrants have had little impact on the decision to make the perilous journey.“He can say what he wants — that he’s going to put up a wall of I-don’t-know-how-many metres,” said José Alemán, 48, a partner in a local car washing business. “But they keep going.”The death of Mr Martínez and his daughter has given an urgent and poignant face to a major driver of migration from Central America and elsewhere: economic duress.Much attention in recent years has been given to the rampant violence that has compelled so many Salvadorans and residents of neighbouring Guatemala and Honduras to head north.But perhaps a bigger impetus, officials and residents here say, has been economics, especially poverty and the lack of good jobs.The Martínez family made it as far as the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros last weekend, where, according to relatives, they hoped to …read more

