The Category 4 storm now churns toward Puerto Rico, where the governor warns of a 'catastrophe' Hurricane Maria, making its first landfall as a Category 5 storm, has blasted Dominica with "widespread devastation," according to the prime minister of the Caribbean island nation.

What it's like riding out Hurricane Maria John Thottungal, who is in Dominica, tells CNN's Anderson Cooper what it's like riding out Hurricane Maria.

For first time in 300 years, no one is living on Barbuda When Hurricane Irma ravaged the island of Barbuda in the Caribbean, the ferocious storm "extinguished" the isle's way of life and left the beautiful spot "uninhabitable." And, now, for the first time in a few centuries, no one lives there.

Hurricane Maria could cripple debt-laden Puerto Rico Puerto Rico is years into an economic crisis. Now it's facing a potential natural disaster.

Yes, climate change made Harvey and Irma worse The right time to talk climate change is now.

Violent protests erupt on Georgia Tech campus after student is killed by police Protests erupted late Monday on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, after police fatally shot a student who allegedly had a knife.

Video shows protester chased by cop Violence erupted on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta after a vigil for a student shot and killed by police. A campus police car burned after its windshield was smashed, and videos taken by people at the scene showed police handcuffing individuals who had been forced to the ground.

Mother accused of abducting son captured after case aired on 'The Hunt' A mother accused of abducting her son nearly three years ago was captured the day after her case was profiled on HLN's "The Hunt with John Walsh."