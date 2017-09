Irma makes second Florida landfall on Marco Island The day Florida has been dreading is finally here.

What South Florida looks like now South Floridians woke up Sunday to Hurricane Irma as the monster storm made landfall in the Florida Keys, downing trees and hurling street signs and debris.

Irma slamming South Florida Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida.

Rain drenching downtown Miami Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily briefing with reporters at the White House.

All the records Irma already has broken There hasn't been a storm like Irma to hit the US. Ever.

Clinton: Trump's inauguration speech 'a cry from the white nationalist gut' Hillary Clinton said being at President Donald Trump's inauguration was "like an out-of-body experience" and that his speech was a "cry from the white nationalist gut."