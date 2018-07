The President worked to show confidence about the roaring economy, but it was an agony-and-ecstasy week What was meant to be a celebratory tour of the Midwest on Thursday turned sour for President Donald Trump when he learned federal prosecutors were looking to question his company's longtime financial boss.

Analysis: Cohen's war on Trump What we know: This is the week that Michael Cohen officially declared war on Donald Trump. From the release of a secretly recorded tape of the two men talking about a potential payout related to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to the bombshell accusation that Trump knew about the much-discussed June 2016 meeting between his […]

Jake Tapper details stories told about Trump Tower meeting CNN's Jake Tapper walks through the various stories told about the 2016 Trump tower meeting.

Opinion: Don Jr. could be in deep trouble If Michael Cohen can show federal prosecutors credible evidence that President Donald Trump knew in advance about the infamous Trump Tower Russia meeting of June 9, 2016 -- as Cohen now reportedly claims -- the President's son could be facing perjury charges.

Opinion: Why it was such a good week in Trumpworld You won't be surprised to hear that President Donald Trump raved about the news on the economy Friday. The news was good, all right. Growth was 4.1% in the last quarter, a strong number, though nothing near the masterpiece of economic management Trump claimed to have achieved.

Analysis: Trump's 'economic turnaround' President Trump claimed credit for the strong economic growth numbers released on Friday morning, attributing them to his administration's actions on taxes, trade, and regulations.

New polls bad news for Republicans Three new polls done by NBC/Marist of the Senate and gubernatorial races in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin show things may be taking a turn for the worse for Republicans in the fall elections.

What happens to 711 kids in custody who haven't been reunited with their parents? We haven't seen their faces. We don't know their names. We only know a number: 711.