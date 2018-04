US trade with China, explained President Trump is imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US, heightening fears about a trade war between the world's two biggest economies. CNNMoney's Vanessa Yurkevich explains what your life could look like if Chinese products get more expensive.

WaPo: Mueller told Trump's lawyers he's not a criminal target in Russia probe Special counsel Robert Mueller has told President Donald Trump's lawyers that the President is not currently being considered a criminal target of the Russia probe, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

Lawmaker to Trump: Prove that you're not running WH like a mobster Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tells CNN's Don Lemon that President Trump should cooperate with Robert Mueller's investigation and prove to America that he is "not running the White House like a mobster."

GOP governor sees risk of #BlueWave after Democratic win in Wisconsin The Democratic-backed candidate won a seat Tuesday on Wisconsin's Supreme Court, another warning signal for the GOP that led Republican Gov. Scott Walker to tweet that the party is "at risk of a #BlueWave" in November.

McMaster: 'We have failed to impose sufficient costs' on Russia In his last public remarks as national security adviser, Lt. Gen. HR McMaster offered harsh words for Russia Tuesday during a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington DC.

Anderson Cooper calls out Trump's 'toughness' on Russia CNN's Anderson Cooper compares President Donald Trump's "toughness" on Russia with his predecessors.