Florida governor says get out fast if ordered to. Gridlock could make that impossible Florida Gov. Rick Scott says to expect more evacuations across the state ahead of Hurricane Irma, the powerful Category 5 storm plowing through the Caribbean.

Irma is twice as wide as Florida Just how big and powerful is Hurricane Irma? According to the National Hurricane Center, it is the strongest Atlantic basin hurricane ever recorded.

Puerto Rico fears it could be without power for months As Hurricane Irma's eye roars away from the tiny island of Barbuda and toward St. Martin, residents along its path scrambled to evacuate while stocking up on water, food and gas.

Video shows Irma ripping through island Live video captures Hurricane Irma strike the island of St. Maarten in the Caribbean.

Airplane flies straight into Hurricane Irma The NOAA's Hurricane Hunter airplane flies through the eye of Hurricane Irma as it churns toward the Caribbean.

