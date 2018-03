Trump's blistering tongue and stinging tweets spare almost no one, but Putin and Daniels are exceptions President Donald Trump's blistering tongue and stinging tweets spare almost no one. But there are two blatant exceptions to his saturating rhetorical fire: Vladimir Putin and Stormy Daniels.

Many details in Stormy Daniels' and Karen McDougal's stories about Trump align Give Donald Trump points for consistency.

Daniels' lawyer erupts: Michael Cohen's a thug Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti and Michael Cohen's attorney David Schwartz locked horns on "Anderson Cooper 360" while discussing the Stormy Daniels defamation lawsuit filed against Cohen.

Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer for defamation Porn star Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit for defamation on Monday against President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Toobin presses Cohen's lawyer: Why didn't Trump sign NDA? CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin asks David Schwartz, attorney for and friend of Michael Cohen, why Donald Trump did not sign the non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels.

White House says Trump continues to deny Stormy Daniels affair President Donald Trump continues to deny he had an affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Monday.

Opinion: Why Stormy's interview should scare Republicans Republicans should be worried about Anderson Cooper's "60 Minutes" interview with the porn actress Stephanie Clifford, who performs as Stormy Daniels, coming days after the CNN anchor interviewed former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Conservative women: Daniels story a media plot to sink Trump CNN's Randi Kaye sits down with Donald Trump supporters in Dallas after watching the Stormy Daniels' interview on 60 Minutes.