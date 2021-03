Flood risk is growing for US homeowners due to climate change. Current insurance rates greatly underestimate the threat, a new report finds Wildfires and hurricane-force winds produce stunning videos and headlines, but flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in the United States.

The slowing down of ocean currents could have a devastating effect on our climate Remember the movie, "The Day After Tomorrow," in which a catastrophic series of global disasters strike after climate change causes the world's ocean currents to stop?

Extinct 400 years ago, these animals are back in England Beavers have been extinct in England for 400 years. Now they're back and proving a useful ally against the effects of the climate and biodiversity crises.

Remember the pandemic greenhouse emissions drop? It's nearly gone Global emissions of heat-trapping gases fell dramatically last year as the pandemic forced much of the world to a halt. But new data has shown they are bouncing back -- fast.

Some US bishops discourage Catholics from getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine if others are available • As states ease some restrictions, CDC director doubles down on safety recommendations • Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine are necessary, officials say, but questions still linger

Senate bill would issue fewer stimulus checks • Analysis: Republicans and Democrats tear new divides as Senate debates Covid-19 deal • Fauci reacts to states lifting mask mandates

Transportation Department watchdog asked DOJ to consider criminal probe of then-Secretary Elaine Chao over ethics concerns The Transportation Department's inspector general asked the Justice Department in December to consider a criminal probe into then-Secretary Elaine Chao over her alleged misuse of office, documents made public Wednesday said, including her alleged use of staff for personal tasks like sending Christmas ornaments to family.

House passes sweeping government, ethics and election bill The House on Wednesday approved HR 1, a sweeping government, ethics and election bill that Democrats have made a signature legislative priority.