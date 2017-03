George W. Bush returns to the political scene Ex-presidents tend to recede from public view, particularly when they leave office -- as George W. Bush did -- with a Gallup approval rating hovering around 30%.

Opinion: Where's Trump's accountability in hate crime speech? President Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday began with references to the threats against Jewish community centers and last week's violence targeting two Indian-American engineers in Olathe, Kansas, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

Beloved restaurant manager released from immigration detention Juan Carlos Hernandez-Pacheco, a beloved restaurant manager, is headed back to the southern Illinois town where he has lived as an undocumented worker for the past two decades, his attorney told CNN on Wednesday.

Earliest evidence of life on Earth found? Scientists claim to have discovered the remains of microorganisms in Canada that are at least 3.77 billion years old. If they are proven to have a biological origin, they would be the oldest microfossils ever found.

22 tornadoes kill 3 people and it's not over At least two people are dead after a string of tornadoes ripped through the Midwest on Tuesday.

Graham and McCain want answers on Sessions-Russia report Just five weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham have already proven to be major headaches for the new President.

Graham: Trump is getting bad hombres out Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said what President Trump is doing with his immigration plan is a good thing because he is getting the "bad hombres" out.

Beau Biden's brother, widow in romantic relationship Former Vice President Joe Biden's youngest son is in a romantic relationship with his sister-in-law and the widow of Beau Biden, the vice president's older son who died in 2015 after a prolonged fight with brain cancer.

Ex-DNC chair has harsh words for Conway After Kellyanne Conway retweeted a tweet that former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz did not stand during a standing ovation for the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, Wasserman Schultz said "that's their MO, they generate and perpetuate fake news."