How Many Medical Schools Should You Apply To?

Sick and behind bars, they begged for help After Paul Clifton Jr. and Teaira Shorter were arrested and put in jail, they fell ill. One made it out alive. The other didn't. Read the full investigation by CNN investigative reporters Blake Ellis and Melanie Hicken.

Our criminal justice system is built to inflict pain. Here's how we can heal it. California's San Quentin is one of the oldest prisons in the country. Located on a parcel of land jutting out into the San Francisco Bay, the mammoth 167-year-old facility has a lonely and intimidating look from the outside -- and on the inside, it's just as forlorn.

Former employees talk about dangerous medical care in jails, prisons Nurses Kelly Brumley and Crystal Tucker, and dental assistant Jeanien Maese talk about their experiences working for Correct Care Solutions, now Wellpath. CNN spoke to more than 50 current and former Wellpath employees, the vast majority of whom said the company has provided substandard medical care in jails and prisons. Read the full investigation here.

5 facts behind America's high incarceration rate Year after year, the United States beats out much larger countries -- India, China -- and more totalitarian ones --Russia and the Philippines -- for the distinction of having the highest incarceration rate in the world.

It looks like any other graduation -- except these graduates earned their degrees in prison There was pomp and circumstance. There were caps and gowns. Proud family members sat in the audience.

Report: Half of US adults have immediate family member who has been in jail or prison Half of US adults have an immediate family member who has been in jail or prison, a report released Thursday said.

GOP rep says migrant children 'are free to leave' facilities 'at any time' A Texas Republican congressman suggested Monday night that migrant children are able to leave a children's facility in Texas "at any time" but don't because they're well cared for.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner to resign Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning, he said in a message sent to agency employees Tuesday, amid the dramatic increase in the number of undocumented migrants crossing the border and a fight over how to address it.