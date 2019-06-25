How Many Medical Schools Should You Apply To?

With more than 150 accredited allopathic medical schools in the U.S., applicants have to make the difficult decision on how many schools to apply to while also considering where they would be the best fit. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, there was an average of 16 applications per applicant for the 2018-2019 cycle. Unlike applying to undergraduate institutions, the overall acceptance rate for medical school is about 40%, with some schools accepting only about 1% of those who apply.
Source:: Yahoo