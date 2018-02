The invitation was presented by Kim Jong Un's younger sister during a historic meeting The South Korean president has been invited to travel to North Korea, following a formal invitation from the country's leader Kim Jong Un, potentially setting up the first meeting of Korean leaders since 2007.

Trump blocks release of Democrats' memo President Donald Trump won't release the Democratic rebuttal to the Republican intelligence memo alleging FBI abuses of its surveillance authority at this time, and has sent it back to the House Intelligence Committee for changes.

Woodward and Bernstein: Trump's response to Russia investigation is eerily familiar We're here again. A powerful and determined President is squaring off against an independent investigator operating inside the Justice Department. Special counsel Robert Mueller's mission is a comprehensive look at Russian meddling in the 2016 election -- and any other crimes he uncovers in the process. President Donald Trump insists it's all a "witch hunt" […]

2nd WH official resigns over abuse claims David Sorensen, a member of the Trump administration's speechwriting team, has resigned after being accused of domestic abuse, a White House official says.

Finger-pointing in WH over abuse allegations The White House is gripped with internal tumult over the handling of domestic abuse allegations against a top aide, with furor centered on two top officials, according to people familiar with the matter.

John Kelly discussed resigning The White House is denying chief of staff John Kelly has offered to resign.

Cooper: Trump's lack of consideration for accusers is 'stunning' CNN's Anderson Cooper says President Trump is remarkably forgiving when it comes to certain alleged abusers.

CNN correspondent: Trump's response 'outrageous' CNN's Dana Bash discusses President Trump's response to White House aide Rob Porter's resignation. Porter was accused by two ex-wives of physical and emotional abuse and has denied the accusations.

No. 3 official at Justice Dept. stepping down Rachel Brand, the third-ranking official at the Justice Department, is expected to resign Friday.