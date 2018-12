The President has recently jumped into court cases, attacked legally supported investigations and put his political goals ahead of judicial conventions He may be an imperfect messenger, but James Comey's warning is still chilling.

Don Lemon: So much for the 'law and order' President CNN's Don Lemon responds to President Trump's attacks on the Justice Department, special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and the FBI.

Comey slams Trump and 'shameful' House Republicans Former FBI Director James Comey slammed Republicans on Monday for not speaking out against President Donald Trump's attacks on the FBI and strongly defended the agency's conduct, following his second round of questioning at a closed-door congressional interview.

Opinion: Best move is to charge Trump and seal indictment Last week the nation witnessed a courtroom spectacle that included the president's former personal lawyer and "fixer," Michael Cohen, groveling for mercy at a sentencing hearing while his daughter watched, a crutch at her side. Future historians might view the maudlin scene as the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency.

Mueller releases memo summarizing FBI's interview with Flynn Special counsel Robert Mueller has released a January 2017 memo detailing the FBI's interview that month with Michael Flynn -- a moment that led to a high-profile criminal case against the former Trump national security adviser.

Chris Cuomo breaks down key parts of Flynn interview Special counsel Robert Mueller released a January 2017 memo detailing the FBI's interview that month with Michael Flynn. CNN's Chris Cuomo breaks down the memo.

Biden's 2020 chances may be stronger than we think Former Vice President Joe Biden is thinking about running for president, yet few seem to think he's the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mulvaney in 2016: Trump would be disqualified in an 'ordinary universe' Incoming White House acting-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney once said Donald Trump's past words and actions would disqualify him from becoming president in an "ordinary universe."

Critics say Trump talks like mob boss Critics rat on Trump for talking like a mob boss. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on the President's tough guy lingo.