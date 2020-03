As the US reported its first two coronavirus deaths, the political storm over the President's response intensifies • Coronavirus is plunging the global economy into its worst crisis since 2009 • Pence defends Trump Jr. over virus comments • Opinion: Trump meets a new enemy

Coronavirus cases in the US jump by two dozen The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by two dozen over the weekend, as the first two deaths from the outbreak were confirmed.

See this innovative coronavirus testing method CNN's Ivan Watson reports from Goyang, South Korea, where authorities are trying out a new method to test for the novel coronavirus. South Korea has over 4,200 cases, with 26 deaths.

Florida governor announces two cases of coronavirus Two cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Florida, according to state officials.

Evacuee was released from quarantine and later tested positive A person in San Antonio, Texas, who had previously tested negative twice for the coronavirus, and was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now back in quarantine after a subsequent test came back positive.

Biden: What in God's name was Trump talking about? CNN's Jake Tapper asks 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden how he would handle the coronavirus outbreak differently than President Trump.

Your coronavirus questions, answered The novel coronavirus has infected tens of thousands of people around the world since the outbreak first began in China in late 2019. The virus has now been reported on every continent except Antarctica.