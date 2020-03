Fact check: Trump utters series of false claims at briefing President Donald Trump, who has been regularly dishonest and inaccurate in his remarks about the coronavirus crisis, delivered another series of false and misleading claims at the White House coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

Watch: 3-D video shows Covid-19 attack patient's lungs CT imaging from George Washington University Hospital shows the effects of Covid-19 on the lungs of a 59-year old man.

74,000 cases: Why New York is the US epicenter There were over 74,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Thursday midday. About half were in New York -- almost 10 times more than any other state.

Brianna Keilar to White House adviser: You are wasting everyone's time CNN's Brianna Keilar spars with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over the White House's coronavirus response as the pandemic continues to spread throughout the US.