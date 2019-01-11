How a Prolonged Government Shutdown May Ripple Down to States

The Democrat from Hawaii and the first Hindu member of Congress says she is running for president in 2020 Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Friday she will run for president in 2020.

See Gabbard's announcement on CNN Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tells CNN's Van Jones she has decided to run for president in 2020 and will make a formal announcement in the near future.

Mike Bloomberg would self-fund potential 2020 campaign, setting up clash with other Democrats Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg would self-fund his potential 2020 campaign, he told reporters on Friday, setting up a possible clash between the Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat and the left of the Democratic Party.

SE Cupp slams key 2020 potential candidate CNN's SE Cupp explains why she believes Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential bid is not headed for success.

Abrams meets with top Democrats about possible Senate bid Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is discussing a possible run for one of Georgia's seats in the US Senate in 2020 and has already started talking with top Democrats about a potential bid.

Oprah to interview Beto O'Rourke in Times Square Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on February 5 in Times Square.

Joe Biden says he will decide his 2020 plans 'soon' Joe Biden is poised to decide in the coming month whether he will jump into the Democratic presidential race, inching closer to answering the looming question of whether he will make a third bid for the White House.

As shutdown drags on, McConnell heads home to Kentucky, angering Democrats Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was not in the Capitol Friday, when some furloughed federal works missed their first paychecks and the government shutdown tied the mark for the longest in American history.