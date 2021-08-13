Posted on by

Housing market ‘no longer heating up,’ new Redfin report shows

Home sellers suggest the housing market is “no longer heating up,” as homes are staying on the market longer and the share of homes with a price drop rose for a fifteenth straight week, according to a new report from Redfin Corp. , a real estate brokerage services company. Home that sold were on the market for a median 17 days for the four-week period ending Aug. 8, that’s down from 35 days a year ago, but up from a record low of 15 days in late June and July. The share of homes for sale that had price drops was 4.9%, up from 3.6% a year ago, and from 4.7% a week ago. The median home-sale price was $362,642, up 17% from a year ago, but down $362.750 last week, while 53% of homes old above list price, up from 30% a year ago but down from 54% last week. The median asking price for newly listed homes was $355,389, up 11% from a year ago but down from $358,475 last week. Redfin’s report comes as the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has gained 2.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has advanced 8.5%.

…read more

Source:: Personal Finance

      