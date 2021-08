Mask mandates aren't allowed in Florida schools. Here's a loophole one school found • VIDEO: 'I have news for the governor': Doctor reacts to Ron DeSantis' Covid-19 comments • The US health care system 'is breaking,' expert says • How to get a Covid-19 'vaccine passport'

Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to over 700 people • Fred regains tropical storm status en route to Florida

Biden administration struggles to keep order as Taliban enters Kabul President Joe Biden and his administration struggled Sunday to project order amid a race by American and other foreign personnel to evacuate Afghanistan as Taliban fighters entered Kabul.

'You keep changing the subject': Tapper presses Blinken CNN's Jake Tapper presses Secretary of State Antony Blinken on President Biden's handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

US pulling out of embassy in Afghanistan over the next 72 hours The United States is pulling out all US personnel from its embassy in Kabul over the next 72 hours, including top officials, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN on Sunday.

Fareed: Dispense with the fantasy of the US' role in Afghanistan CNN's Fareed Zakaria says a deal made by the US government with the Taliban made it appear to the public as if American troops were maintaining peace in Afghanistan when it was not the case and says the US was masking the reality that the Taliban were gaining ground in Afghanistan for years.

Taliban seized nearly every major city in the country in two weeks The Afghan government is in talks with the Taliban over the country's future as the militant group surrounded the capital, Kabul, on Sunday, after seizing control of every other major city across the country in just two weeks.