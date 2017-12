President used a suggestive tweet to attack Kirsten Gillibrand, who responded by calling it a 'sexist smear' President Donald Trump dismissed allegations of sexual misconduct on Tuesday, alleging the claims against him were an invention by Democrats who are unable to prove his campaign colluded with Russia to meddle in the 2016 election.

Warren accuses Trump of trying to 'slut-shame' senator Democratic senators are coming to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's defense Tuesday after President Donald Trump called her a "lightweight" on Twitter and blasted the New York Democrat as a "flunky" and "used."

Rep. Swalwell: Trump's Gillibrand tweet was ugly Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) says President Trump's tweet saying Sen. Kristen Gillibrand "would do anything" for campaign money was "ugly and suggestive."

Women detail sexual allegations against Trump A group of women who have publicly accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment and assault will detail their accounts of being groped, fondled and forcibly kissed by the businessman-turned-politician at a news conference on Monday.

Senator blasts Trump as 'misogynist' and 'liar' Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) calls Donald Trump a "misogynist" and "liar," saying the President should resign.

Democratic congresswomen call for Trump investigation A group of Democratic congresswomen is calling Monday on the House Oversight Committee to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump, adding to a growing drumbeat of voices drawing fresh attention to accusations leveled against the President by numerous women.

Analysis: Trump got 3 things wrong in 1 tweet this morning On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted.

The 11 weird moments at Roy Moore's final campaign rally Roy Moore's final rally Monday night in the Alabama Senate race was everything you might expect it to be -- a political circus, with Steve Bannon, the one-time chief strategist in the Trump White House, serving as ringmaster.

Alabama Senate race: What to watch for On Tuesday, Alabama voters will deliver their verdict on Roy Moore.