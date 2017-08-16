Hope Hicks: Former Trump campaign spokeswoman takes over as White House Communications Director

Hope Hicks, the former Trump campaign spokesperson and a top presidential aide, has been named interim White House Communications Director following the dramatic departure of former Director Anthony Scaramucci. Ms Hicks, who is Mr Trump’s longest-serving political aide – and one of his most trusted – will fill the position while the White House looks for a permanent replacement. The 28-year-old Greenwich, Connecticut native started working for the Trump family 2014, when Ivanka Trump hired her away from her public relations job at Hiltzik Strategies.
Source:: Yahoo