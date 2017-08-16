Hope Hicks: Former Trump campaign spokeswoman takes over as White House Communications Director

The White House chief strategist disparaged the mindset that motivates white supremacists, report says Steve Bannon disparaged the mindset that motivates white supremacists in a Wednesday interview, calling the group "a collection of clowns."

Before Trump's remarks, 'white advocate' made same claim CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin spoke with a leader in the white nationalist movement and found striking similarities to the arguments the President himself presented.

Bannon comes out swinging Embattled White House chief strategist Steve Bannon declared in an interview published Wednesday that the US is at "economic war with China," promised aggressive trade actions against Beijing and said he is "fighting" other top White House aides "every day."

Source: Bannon says he didn't know he was being interviewed Robert Kuttner of The American Prospect talks about his interview with Steve Bannon, saying Donald Trump's chief strategist's claim that he didn't know he was being interviewed isn't believable.

Trump advisers signal the knives are out for Bannon Two senior Trump advisers -- one inside the White House and another who recently departed -- signaled Sunday that the knives are out for Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's controversial chief strategist.

Trump defiant after outburst as GOP dodges Republican lawmakers and administration aides found themselves again Wednesday weighing the costs and benefits of remaining loyal to President Donald Trump, whose equivocal statements about neo-Nazis and white supremacists marked a dramatic shift in presidential rhetoric.

Mayor says Trump still hasn't called The Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Michael Signer told CNN's Anderson Cooper that President Trump has not called him since the violent white supremacist protests.