Congress approved a $300 weekly unemployment boost during the pandemic. Now employers say they can't find workers, but are the benefits to blame? Once considered a crucial safety net in the pandemic-fueled economic storm, enhanced unemployment benefits are now pitting the jobless who say they are still struggling to find work against businesses who argue they are now struggling to find employees.

Biden lowers price tag and proposes no immediate changes to GOP tax law in effort to strike bipartisan deal President Joe Biden offered to bring his price tag on an infrastructure package down to $1 trillion but wants to ensure it amounts to "new money" -- not redirected from funding already approved by Congress as Senate Republicans have been demanding, a GOP source briefed on the talks said.

The Fed will start winding down a program that saved the economy The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will begin winding down a program that purchased tens of billions of dollars of corporate assets to shore up the economy during the pandemic.

Amazon thrived during the pandemic. These drivers say they paid the price Massive turnover rates. Dissatisfaction with pay. Demanding bosses. Some workers who helped Amazon take advantage of the business opportunity the pandemic brought say they aren't pleased.

Opinion: The real reason employers can't hire enough workers As life in the United States tiptoes back toward something resembling Before Times, many employers are facing an unexpected problem: they can't hire the workers they need. Despite unemployment numbers in the millions, some 8.1 million job vacancies remain. This problem is concentrated among America's low-wage workforce, hitting restaurants, warehouses, manufacturers and the service industry.

Grads celebrate as university president announces their debt forgiven Debt? What debt? Graduates celebrated when Wilberforce University announced that student loans are forgiven. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Rep. Mo Brooks is avoiding an insurrection lawsuit. Rep. Eric Swalwell hired a private investigator to find him • How a Capitol rioter cut his plea deal • New Senate report to detail security failures on January 6 but will fuel fight for probe over Trump's role

Donald Trump is getting worse • Trump is more obsessed than ever with 2020 election and is brushing off allies who are telling him to move on

DOJ investigating Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy The Justice Department is investigating campaign contributions made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's private sector employees, his spokesman confirmed Thursday.