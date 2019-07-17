Hong Kong elders march in support of young demonstrators

Thousands of Hong Kong senior citizens, including a popular actress, marched Wednesday in a show of support for youths at the forefront of monthlong protests against a contentious extradition bill in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The seniors also slammed the police for their handling of a protest Sunday in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district. Veteran actress and singer Deanie Ip, who joined Wednesday’s demonstration, said police shouldn’t use heavy-handed tactics against young protesters who “have no guns” and were peacefully expressing their frustrations.
Source:: Yahoo