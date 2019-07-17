Hong Kong elders march in support of young demonstrators

20 candidates will take the stage in Detroit later this month during CNN's Democratic primary debates The field is set for CNN's Democratic primary debates later this month.

3 Democrats at top of a new California poll California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are in a close race in California, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Biden: I wasn't prepared for how Harris came at me Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to CNN's Chris Cuomo about his performance in the first Democratic debate, saying he was not prepared for the way Sen. Kamala Harris confronted him on his record with busing and school desegregation.

Former GOP Rep. Mark Sanford eyeing challenge to Trump Former South Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Sanford, who lost his primary race last year after voicing criticism of President Donald Trump, says he is considering mounting a challenge to the President in 2020.

Opinion: This is who Democrats need in 2020 The Democratic Party has a lot going for it right now. An energized base of supporters in cities and suburbs, a more diverse freshman class in Congress to mix up the agenda, interesting likely candidates for President, and a shared focus on defeating President Donald Trump.

Poll: Biden, Sanders, Warren leading in New Hampshire Former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sit atop the field of Democratic presidential contenders among likely primary voters in New Hampshire, according to a new CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire.

Opinion: The biggest 2020 mistake the Democrats could make The economy, voters say, is strong. Most Americans say they are better off financially than they were in 2016; more say that things stayed the same than say they got worse. And yet many more voters say President Donald Trump is doing a poor job than say he's doing a good one.