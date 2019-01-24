Honda confirms funky new electric concept with sketch

Honda has announced that the world premiere of its latest adorable city concept car will take place at the Geneva Motor Show in March. On Wednesday, Honda shared a design sketch of an upcoming EV concept that’s slated to be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in a couple of months. According to the company, this electric model was developed with functionality and purpose at the top of the list, criteria which the simple and streamlined exterior design — very obviously inspired by the 2017 Urban EV Concept — supports.
Source:: Yahoo