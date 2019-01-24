Honda confirms funky new electric concept with sketch

The Trump administration has identified $7 billion in funds to build a border wall The White House is preparing a draft proclamation for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency along the southern border and has identified more than $7 billion in potential funds for his signature border wall should he go that route, according to internal documents reviewed by CNN.

Senate blocks two plans to end the shutdown The Senate is set to hold a pair of test votes on competing proposals to reopen the government on Thursday -- and both are expected to fail with no clear consensus between Democrats and Republicans over how to end the longest shutdown in US history.

Analysis: The 1 big lesson for Donald Trump in the Senate's shutdown votes There was a clear message from Senate Republicans to President Donald Trump in the two failed votes Thursday aimed at ending the 34-day-and-counting government shutdown: We need to re-open the government. Like, now.

How senators voted: These lawmakers crossed the aisle The Senate held two votes on Thursday for opposing plans to end the longest government shutdown in history, with few members breaking ranks as the shutdown stretched into day 34.

Analysis: Is the shutdown (almost) over? Sometimes out of failure comes success. Or at least progress.

Senator slams Ted Cruz's 'crocodile tears' Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) got into a heated debate over the partial shutdown of the federal government on the Senate floor.

House chamber or bust: Why Trump blinked In the hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's letter announcing she would not allow President Donald Trump to speak from the room she now controls, a flurry of suggestions and proposals emerged from Trump's advisers.

Burnett takes on Trump's new proposal: What is that? CNN's Erin Burnett questions what President Donald Trump meant by a "prorated down payment" on a border wall and what other alternatives the President had to end the shutdown.

Now we know the secret to Kellyanne Conway's success It's h-a-r-d to survive very long in the Trump White House. The President is a hugely judgmental man who also happens to be incredibly mercurial; people he loves today may be people he hates -- or at least distrusts -- tomorrow. Like, literally.