Statement is President's first public acknowledgment of alleged sexual affair with a porn star President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not know about a $130,000 payment made to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels for her silence, his first public acknowledgment of the scandal surrounding an alleged sexual affair that has plagued him for months.

Stormy Daniels: 'I have no reason to lie' In her first televised interview, Stormy Daniels appeared on CBS' 60 Minutes to discuss her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

Daniels' ex-lawyers says the whole truth has not been told The attorney who represented a porn star and Playboy model in deals that buried their allegations of sexual encounters with Donald Trump in exchange for six-figure payouts said the "whole truth" about the now-public scandal has not been told.

Analysis: Trump's legal war turns on sex, money and Russia A barrage of revelations and court gambits over the last 48 hours has left President Donald Trump and his shrinking legal team fighting an escalating battle on multiple fronts -- involving an explosive triumvirate of sex, Russia and money.

The key players in the Stormy Daniels scandal Adult film star Stormy Daniels will appear on television Sunday night to discuss her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he became President -- and the hush money she says she received to keep it quiet.

Lewandowski to Democrats: I'm not answering your 'f---ing' question Corey Lewandowski had a blunt message for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee: He wasn't going to answer their "fucking" questions.

Trump floated replacing Sessions with Pruitt President Donald Trump floated replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with Scott Pruitt as recently as this week, even as the scandal-ridden head of the Environmental Protection Agency has faced a growing list of negative headlines, according to people close to the President.

Trump repeats his debunked voter fraud claim President Donald Trump on Thursday continued to claim millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election, despite failing to produce evidence to support his repeated assertion.