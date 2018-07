12-year-old girl gives powerful speech Daughter of undocumented immigrant parents, Leah, gives a powerful speech at the immigration rally in Washington.

Protest signs reveal the outrage The hand-scrawled signs in all colors and sizes reflect the thousands of Americans participating in rallies Saturday against the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy toward undocumented immigrants.

Here are the three demands the protesters have It's been nearly two months since the Trump administration implemented its "zero tolerance" policy toward undocumented immigrants, prompting the separation of thousands of children from their parents.

The movement to 'Abolish ICE' is going mainstream Calls to eliminate the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, for years relegated to the far-left corners of progressive activism, have been thrust this week into the mainstream of Democratic politics.