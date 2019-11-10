Hezbollah says its 'arms won't be twisted' as crisis deepens

They sued Trump. Now these marchers are walking 230 miles for a potential make-or-break moment at the Supreme Court. Eliana Fernández has blisters on her feet and her legs ache. She's been walking for nearly two weeks.

DACA advocates appeal to Chief Justice John Roberts -- with his own words Lawyers trying to save an Obama-era program that defers the deportation of certain undocumented young adults are strategically directing their arguments to one man: Chief Justice John Roberts.

DACA heads to the Supreme Court A looming government shutdown on the horizon, the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments on DACA, tensions within the Democratic primary, legal options for the Ukraine whistleblower, and the main takeaways for President Trump from last week's election. That and more in this week's Inside Politics forecast.

Apple employs 443 DACA recipients. Tim Cook is taking a stand Apple is taking a public stand against the Trump administration's position on one of America's thorniest immigration issues.

What is DACA? Nearly 800,000 immigrant kids who were once undocumented have been able to live in the U.S. without constant fear of deportation because of DACA. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich explains what the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is.

Lawyers supporting DACA argue Trump administration broke the law when it decided to end program The Trump administration violated the law when it decided in 2017 to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, lawyers supporting the Obama-era program told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Opinion: Supreme Court has an immigration disaster on its hands President Donald Trump has placed the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program squarely in his anti-immigration crosshairs. Ever since Trump took the oath of office, DACA has been living on borrowed time, which may soon run out -- with potentially devastating consequences for hundreds of thousands of young people.

