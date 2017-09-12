Hezbollah declares Syria victory, Russia says much of country won back

By Tom Perry and Katya Golubkova BEIRUT/MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah has declared victory in the Syrian war while Russia said government forces had driven militants from much of the country where President Bashar al-Assad’s rule seemed in danger two years ago. The comments from two Syrian government allies mark the most confident assessments yet of Assad’s position in the war, though significant parts of the country remain outside the government’s control. Russia’s assertion that the army had won back 85 percent of Syria was dismissed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Source:: Yahoo