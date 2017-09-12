Hezbollah declares Syria victory, Russia says much of country won back

It could be 10 days before power is fully restored for customers on the state's west coast Editor's note: This is a developing story that is being constantly updated as the extent of the storm's destruction becomes known.

FLORIDA KEYS: New images of devastation Hurricane Irma caused widespread damage in the Florida Keys, according to Governor Rick Scott.

GOING HOME: Limited water, power, sewers, fuel, cell service Heidi and Allan Neuzil grew frustrated early Tuesday after waiting more than 14 hours for authorities to let them back in to the battered Florida Keys.

FOUND: NOAA helps Key West residents check their property NOAA helped Key West residents check on the storm. Now, it's helping them check on their property.

ANIMALS: How they stayed out of harm's way By now, you've most certainly seen the video of the flamingos at Busch Garden strutting to safety because of Hurricane Irma. Or the manatees who were rescued after the storm sucked up water from a bay and left them stranded.

UK, HELP US: Islander describes scary scenes A resident from the British Virgin Islands paints a scary picture of price gouging, looting and violence as he pleads for the British government to evacuate women and children.

OPINION: Irma reminds Europe of its awkward colonial rule French President Emmanuel Macron has troubles at home this week. France's second biggest union, the CGT, is leading public sector, rail and energy workers in local strikes in protest at Macron's proposed deregulation of the labor market.

For some farm workers, Irma stole shelter from the storm It's not Naples and it's not Key West. It's not Tampa and it's not Miami Beach.