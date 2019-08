Analysis: Johnson's job is hanging by a thread Boris Johnson's job just got even harder.

The striking similarities between Boris Johnson and Trump CNN's Jeanne Moos examines the similarities between the two world leaders.

Boris Johnson's party suffers election defeat Britain's pro-European Liberal Democrats have beaten the governing Conservatives in a special by-election, striking a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and reducing his already narrow working majority in Parliament to just one.

The pound is getting slammed. That's bad for Britain The pound has slumped to its weakest level in more than two years. That's bad news for Britain.

Boris Johnson's girlfriend has moved into 10 Downing Street with him Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds moved into Downing Street on Monday, the new UK prime minister's spokeswoman said.

Boris Johnson's girlfriend is no stranger to press Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson brings a unique personal life as the first single Prime Minister in more than 40 years. He is in the process of a divorce, while his girlfriend Carrie Symonds could be moving into 10 Downing St, becoming the first unmarried couple to inhabit the residence. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.

What both the left and the right get wrong about my neighborhood in Baltimore He arrived at odd hours in the night, bursting through our front door with a massive duffel bag slung on his side and a big grin.

Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff is leaving The chief of staff to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is leaving her congressional office, according to her communications director. The move is effective immediately.