Trump is bashing a man he once touted as an out-of-the-box pick to serve as the nation's chief diplomat When Donald Trump chose Rex Tillerson to be his secretary of state in December 2016, he praised the former head of ExxonMobil for his "tenacity, broad experience and deep understanding of geopolitics." In a tweet touting the pick, Trump called Tillerson "one of the truly great business leaders of the world."

Trump goes on Twitter rant attacking Tillerson White House press secretary Sarah Sanders reacts to President Trump's tweet calling Rex Tillerson "ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State."

Tillerson told lawmakers Putin was more prepared than Trump in Germany meeting Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told lawmakers that Russian President Vladimir Putin was more prepared than President Donald Trump for their meeting in Hamburg, Germany, putting US officials at a disadvantage, a Democratic House Foreign Affairs committee aide told CNN Wednesday.

Opinion: Trump shows why he's a stunningly bad deal maker President Donald Trump leveraged his claims to be a world-class deal maker to win the presidency, touting that his fabled negotiating skills would reap benefits for America. The businessman who hired a writer to pen "The Art of the Deal" was supposed to translate his real estate prowess into governing. But the longer he stays […]

Tillerson quietly meets with House lawmakers to discuss Trump Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson quietly met with the top Democrat and Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee Tuesday for an interview that focused primarily on his time in the Trump administration, a congressional aide with direct knowledge of the discussion confirmed to CNN.

Nancy Pelosi, master of shade President Donald Trump -- so far -- has been reluctant to give Nancy Pelosi any kind of nickname. Well, here are a few ideas.

Pelosi: Trump's family and staff should stage 'an intervention' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that President Trump's behavior was below the office of the president after Trump left a meeting, saying he would not work with Democrats until they end investigations into his presidency.

Analysis: Walkout marks point of no return President Donald Trump seems to have realized that despite the end of the Mueller probe, his administration may never escape the vise handed to Democrats by their midterm election wins last year.

Fact-checking Trump, Sanders' claims that House Dems getting nothing done While defending President Donald Trump's decision to stop work on infrastructure legislation until House investigations into his administration stop, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday morning argued on CNN that House Democrats have not accomplished anything legislatively.