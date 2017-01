Wife separated from husband after Trump's ban A Yazidi woman, whose husband worked as a translator for the US military, was stopped on her way to reunite with him after President Trump's executive order that stopped immigration from seven countries.

How Trump's travel ban affects green card holders and dual citizens President Donald Trump's immigration executive order set off mass confusion at airports and even the agencies in charge of implementing it.

WH discussing asking foreign visitors for social media info Amid the chaos and confusion of President Donald Trump's new executive order on immigration and refugees, sources tell CNN that White House policy director Stephen Miller spoke with officials of the State Department, Customs and Border Patrol, Department of Homeland Security and others to tell them that the President is deeply committed to the executive […]

5-year-old detained at airport A mother was separated from her 5-year-old son at Washington Dulles International Airport after President Trump's executive order that banned travel to seven Muslim-majority countries.

#DeleteUber is suddenly trending Uber is taking some serious heat on social media after people felt the company responded inappropriately to President Trump's Muslim ban.

Fareed: Travel ban victims the 'roadkill of Trump's posturing' CNN's Fareed Zakaria delivered a scathing critique of Trump's travel ban on his show, "GPS," on Sunday, calling the refugees and foreign nationals affected by the order the "roadkill of Trump's posturing."

Priebus: Green card holders will be allowed into US President Donald Trump's administration says green card holders -- including those detained at airports across the United States in the wake of Trump's ban on travel from seven nations -- will be allowed into the country.

Homeland Security to comply with orders not to deport travelers The Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday it will comply with judicial orders not to deport detained travelers.

How opponents may challenge Trump's order in court President Donald Trump's executive order banning more than 218 million people from the United States was met with swift legal challenges over the weekend across the country.