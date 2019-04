The Avengers assembled the biggest box office in film history, far surpassing multiple records on the books The Avengers assembled the biggest box office in film history, far surpassing multiple records on the books.

'Avengers: Endgame' has no end-credit scene, but it has this Every Marvel Cinematic Universe film has featured a mid-credits or end-credits scene. While "Avengers: Endgame" lacks a complete scene, there is still something to intrigue fans.

By Saturday, 'Endgame' had already broken the global record "Avengers: Endgame" has made an estimated $644 million at the worldwide box office. That makes it the biggest global opening in film history.

Watch Stan Lee's movie cameos (2018) Comic book author Stan Lee has made cameos in many Marvel films.

'Avengers: Endgame' triumphantly caps Marvel universe Having set up a formidable task and then some with the finish of "Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame" rises to the challenge, delivering an epic finale that proves immensely satisfying. Without being too grandiose, it also feels like the culmination of everything Marvel has built in conquering the pop-culture universe.

Google the name 'Thanos' for a special treat Easter may be over, but Google has a special "Avengers: Endgame"-themed "Easter egg" in honor of the blockbuster film.

Natalie Portman has Avengers fans freaking out Fans are crossing their fingers that Dr. Jane Foster is returning to save the world once again.

Hemsworth and Johansson struggle to insult each other Scarlett Johansson says Chris Hemsworth is ugly and he suggests she's not so smart.

