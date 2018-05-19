Helicopters rescue residents from fresh Hawaii volcano lava flow

Harry and Meghan's wedding was a royal affair like no other -- and has transformed the monarchy The masses roared, as they always do on such occasions, and under a cloudless English sky in the historic town of Windsor, there was a new beginning.

Adorable: Watch Princess Charlotte's little wave Princess Charlotte waves to the crowd outside the steps of St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Meet: Meghan's adorable bridal party Meghan Markle entered St. George's Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday trailed by four page boys and six bridesmaids, their heads wreathed in flower crowns.

A-list royalty: Stars flock to Windsor American actor George Clooney, his wife Amal and David and Victoria Beckham were among the guests in attendance at Windsor Castle for the royal wedding. Global media mogul Oprah Winfrey, British actor Idris Elba and singer Elton John were also spotted inside the castle grounds.

The ceremony: See Meghan walk herself down the aisle of the chapel Meghan Markle walks herself down the aisle inside the chapel to be met by Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, who walked her the rest of the way.

The dress: Fashion experts weigh in on Meghan's gown Meghan Markle has arrived at St. George's Chapel to marry Prince Harry in a white bridal gown designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.