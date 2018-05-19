Helicopters rescue residents from fresh Hawaii volcano lava flow

Helicopters were rushed in to rescue four trapped residents after lava flowing from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano isolated a cluster of homes, as the US Geological Survey said Saturday an explosion from its crater sent ash pouring into the sky. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter Friday that “fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place,” near the Puna forest reserve. The lava is “isolating appx 40 homes in area,” he wrote, adding that four people were “safely evacuated” by Hawaii County and National Guard helicopters.
Source:: Yahoo