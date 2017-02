Over 100K visas revoked, government lawyer says More than 100,000 visas have been revoked since President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and travel was signed January 27, government lawyers revealed Friday In a court session in Virginia.

Judge declines to renew travel ban restraining order In the first court victory for the Trump administration, a federal judge in Boston declined Friday to renew a temporary restraining order that prohibited the detention or removal of all individuals legally authorized to come to the US.

Soldier shoots knife attacker near Louvre in Paris A soldier on duty at a shopping mall near the Louvre museum in Paris opened fire on a man who attempted to attack him with a knife, local media reports said Friday.

Flu spreads across 40 states Health officials across the United States are still urging people to get their flu vaccines as the virus continues to spread in 40 states and Puerto Rico and has been associated with 15 pediatric deaths, seven of them reported in the week ending January 28.

Trump order could shift how US treats asylum-seekers In fewer than 50 words, a provision of President Donald Trump's border security executive order signed last week could upend the way the US handles asylum seekers at the southern border -- potentially causing a standoff with Mexico during already tense relations between the two neighbors.

3 revelations from a megachurch pastor's messy legacy I was hanging out with Bishop Eddie Long one day when he decided to surprise me.

Watch classic scenes in sitcom history From "I Love Lucy" to "The Office," here's a look at some of the funniest moments in sitcom history. "The History of Comedy" airs every Thursday at 10p ET.

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' appears in federal court Mexico's most notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Friday morning.

Treasury sanctions Iran after ballistic missile launch The Treasury Department is expected to announce sanctions against Iran Friday morning, according to a source familiar with the matter.