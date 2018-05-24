Has Peer to Peer Lending Been Overshadowed By The FinTech Boom

Peer to peer (p2p) loans skyrocketed in popularity at the beginning of the decaded as consumers looked for options to get financing following the collapse of the banking industry. With the popularity of these loans many consumers used these like a regular loan and it can be used to consolidate your credit card debt. Some states like Pennsylvania, North Dakota and Iowa have regulations that don’t allow the residents to borrow from p2p lending platform. P2P loan is not new. It already exists for more than 10 years. However, some people who have never heard about P2P loans don’t know that they have this option.

Many borrowers are still searching for the best options when consolidating high interest debts, and often overlooke the benefits of an established P2P platform. Small P2P platform only lend a small amount of $25 – $50 which is not enough for consolidating your debt. Established P2P loan platforms like Lending Club and Prosper offer loans of up to $40,000 other lending platforms for debt consolidation loan include Wells Fargo, FlossCu or Rocket Loans. The amount you can qualify depends on your income and credit score.

The P2P lending platform only approve loan for borrowers who meet the minimum credit score. Lending Club has a low credit score requirement of 600 only while Prosper’s minimum credit score requirement is 640.

It is easier to arrive on the goal of paying off your debt when you use a P2P loan to consolidate it because the loan has a specific end date. You just have to be discipline to follow through the repayment schedule, taking care to submit payment on the due date. P2P loan has the same requirements as other banks and online lenders including steady income, and good credit score.

You must take into account the interest rate and fees that you will be charged when your loan is approved. In P2P platform, the fees are charged by the individual lender that bid on your loan. You must get the lender to be upfront with you on all the fees. Usually, you get charged with the same fees as a regular loan such as origination fees, and late fees.

P2P loans report to the credit bureau so you want to make on time payment to rebuild your credit score. Paying for the P2P loan is the same as paying the loan from a bank. You will submit the payment through your account on the P2P platform. P2P loan is a signature loan and does not require any collateral as security.

Prior to applying, you can get preapproved with a soft credit check to see what type of interest rate you would qualify. It is a good idea to get preapproved with several lenders since doing so will not have any impact on the credit score. If you like the loan terms the lender presents to you, you can go ahead to submit the loan application. P2P loan usually takes 1 – 2 week to approve and get the funds.