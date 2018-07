Trump's tariffs backfire on Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson is shifting production of some motorcycles out of the US to avoid retaliatory tariffs from the EU.

Europe fears it occupies a special place in 'Trump hell' Tensions between the Trump administration and Europe are reaching a fever pitch ahead of next month's NATO summit, on the heels of President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs against European allies and his comments denouncing the transatlantic alliance.

China is hitting the US where it hurts: Soybeans China is the world's biggest buyer of US soybeans. Now, China plans to slap a tariff on them in retaliation. Here's what that means for farmers and your wallet.

Collins won't back anyone hostile to abortion rights Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote in the coming Supreme Court confirmation fight, said Sunday she would not support a nominee hostile to the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Why Acosta shouts questions at Trump CNN's Jim Acosta tells Brian Stelter what it is like to cover President Trump as a reporter and why he chooses to shout questions at the President.

Trump claims he never pressured House GOP on immigration, despite tweeting otherwise President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he never pressured House Republicans to pass an immigration overhaul bill -- either the GOP leadership-backed legislation or more conservative proposal.