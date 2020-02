The President was irritated that he had to learn about the heated Russian election meddling briefing from Rep. Devin Nunes and not his own officials Republican lawmakers vocally objected to an intelligence briefing assessment that Russia prefers President Donald Trump to win in 2020 — and Rep. Devin Nunes of California, a close Trump ally, told the President about the election meddling briefing, according to a person familiar with the matter afterward.

Mulvaney slams 'deep state' of employees undermining Trump President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney railed against the so-called "deep state" during an appearance at the Oxford Union in the UK earlier this week, according to two attendees and quotes of his remarks provided to CNN.

Analysis: Why Russia wants to help Trump win in 2020 It's a familiar plot line: Top intelligence officials deliver a warning to lawmakers that Russia wants to interfere in the upcoming presidential election -- and that the Kremlin's preferred outcome is a win by President Donald Trump.

Watch lawmaker's blunt message to GOP after intel warning Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) chastises her Republican colleagues and says none of them have responded to the briefing delivered to lawmakers warning them that the intelligence community believes Russia is already taking steps to interfere in the 2020 election with the goal of helping President Donald Trump win, which three sources familiar with the matter […]

Trump's top trade adviser 'hunting' for anonymous op-ed author President Donald Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro said Friday he has been "hunting" for the author of the anonymous New York Times op-ed and the book, "A Warning," but avoided the question when pressed about who, specifically, he believes to be the author.

Why Nevada could surprise us Finding a public poll of the Nevada caucuses has been like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Opinion: What the New York Times didn't tell readers about its Taliban op-ed is shocking On Thursday, the New York Times published an op-ed by Sirajuddin Haqqani under the headline, "What We, the Taliban, Want." In his op-ed, Haqqani wrote, "I am convinced that the killing and the maiming must stop."

Trump reacts to Roger Stone's sentence • Stone juror fires back at Trump's criticism • Opinion: Judge strikes back at the wrecking ball president