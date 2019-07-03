Harris picks up new endorsement among divided black caucus

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris picked up another endorsement Wednesday from a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, where she is competing for support with former Vice President Joe Biden. Connecticut Democrat Jahana Hayes posted an op-ed in Essence on Wednesday ahead of the magazine’s annual gathering this weekend in New Orleans. Hayes cited Harris’ story of being bused as a young girl in Berkeley, California, which the California Democrat spoke about in last week’s Democratic presidential debate.
Source:: Yahoo