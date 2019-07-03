Harris picks up new endorsement among divided black caucus

The President says he is 'absolutely moving forward' with adding a citizenship question to the census Contradicting both his Department of Justice and his secretary of Commerce, President Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday to keep fighting to have a citizenship question added to the 2020 census.

Trump administration plans to move ahead with printing census The Trump administration says it will not ask about citizenship status on the 2020 census, informing plaintiffs in the census case that it plans to move ahead with printing the 2020 census without the controversial question. CNN's David Chalian has the details.

Opinion: How the GOP's shady plan to help elect white Republicans works In a plot twist worthy of a crime novel, the New York Times reported on Thursday that the hard drives of a dead political strategist reveal that the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census was part of an alleged plot to help elect white Republicans.

Trump's suggestion to delay census prompts Democratic huddle President Donald Trump's threat to delay the census following a Supreme Court ruling that could impact who controls Congress has Democrats wondering how to respond, a Democratic aide told CNN.

Supreme Court blocks 2020 census citizenship question The Supreme Court has blocked a citizenship question from being added to the 2020 census for the time being in a major setback for the Trump administration.

Is Justice Roberts the new Supreme Court swing vote? The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, dropped two rulings on the last day of the term. CNN's Jessica Schneider has the details on their decisions to continue allowing partisan gerrymandering and block a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

