Days before Trump meets with Putin, deputy AG announces indictments against 12 Russians Prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller's office and the Justice Department's National Security Division visited the courtroom of a federal magistrate judge in Washington at 11:30 a.m. ET to return a grand jury indictment, according to an itinerary posted outside the courtroom.

Read the indictments against Russians in 2016 DNC hacking Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation against 12 Russian nationals in the hacking of Democratic Party emails during the 2016 election.

Podesta mocks Trump: Mueller caught the witches Former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta responds to US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's announcement that 12 Russian intelligence officers have been charged with the DNC hacking and conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Senator: Trump-Putin summit should be canceled Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) calls for President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's summit to be canceled unless other Americans are in the room during their meeting.

Trump's kind-of, sort-of apology to Theresa May President Donald Trump almost never apologizes, which makes his comment that he had tried to apologize to Theresa May, albeit without admitting he did anything wrong and wrapped in a shot at the press, so interesting.

Trump calls his own interview 'fake news' President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference in Chequers, United Kingdom, after the President criticized Theresa May in an interview.

Trump refuses question from Jim Acosta CNN's Jim Acosta reacts to President Trump's refusal to take a question from CNN during a press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May.